Arizona Coyotes, ASU arena partnership is dead. What comes next?
If you've followed the Arizona Coyotes off-ice for any period of time, there's really no news that is considered surprising anymore. So lo and behold in a classic Friday night news dump the Arizona Republic reports that Arizona State University has withdrawn from a proposed arena site in Tempe .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Five For Howling.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|17 hr
|lissa
|8
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|Huntington Guy
|193,123
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|Sat
|Linda
|2
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Sat
|John cheeseman
|2,662
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Okie
|1,097
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Sat
|Okie
|1
|Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD...
|Sat
|Okie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC