an American in Paris Tour Welcomes New Jerry Mulligan

The North American tour of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, winner of four Tony Awards, welcomes McGee Maddox in the role of Jerry Mulligan this April. Maddox, a former Principal Dancer with The National Ballet of Canada, replaces Garen Scribner who will play his final performance on Sunday, April 16 in Las Vegas.

