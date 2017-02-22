Alliance Residential Brings Communiti...

Alliance Residential Brings Communities to Midtown and Roosevelt

13 hrs ago

Alliance Residential Company , the nation's largest multifamily developer and seventh largest multifamily manager, is bringing five new luxury communities with more than 1,300 new units to prospective residents across the Valley. Two of these developments will be in central Phoenix, one in Midtown, the other in Roosevelt.

