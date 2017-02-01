After two years of restorations, owners selling Tempe's Minder Binder for $4.5M
The owners of Tempe's Minder Binder are looking to sell the space. Prime Dine Brokers are listing the almost 14,000-square-foot property for $4.45 million.
