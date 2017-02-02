10 things I learned at writing conferences
One of the best things that Elmaz Abinader, one of my first writing mentors, ever did was to encourage me to attend my first writing conference. "These are our people," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Writer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott the Arizona Republic newspaper
|1 hr
|Patrick
|7
|trump! build that wall!!!
|3 hr
|kyman
|5
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|Giang nguyen
|46
|www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work...
|8 hr
|alien
|4
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|8 hr
|ArtemisBlack
|1
|Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11)
|17 hr
|Mark Kinney
|18
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Thu
|Robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC