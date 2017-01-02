Yaqui members win supermajority on Gu...

Yaqui members win supermajority on Guadalupe Council, seek to mend tensions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Yaqui tribe members are half of the population in Gaudalupe, and now are the supermajority in the Town Council. Some anticipate the new Council will help heal community divisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent 20 hr Allison MB 8
Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing Sun Brother 1
last post wins! Sun Princess Hey 82
frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay... Sun PayupSucka 16
police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31 Sun resident 1
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) Sun Luko 48
Idiots and their fireworks Sat Eric 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,477 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,274

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC