Why Haven't Any Phoenix Bands Played Coachella?
Both these bands are from Colorado, from scenes I became very familiar with when I covered them as a Colorado-based entertainment journalist from 2009 to 2014. Big Gigantic rose from the state's understated electronica scene to become a festival mainstay and high-powered headliner, while Tennis is a critically respected indie-pop darling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|4 min
|citizen
|9
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|cripgang1121
|2,123
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|Pasquali
|1,085
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|Jan 7
|Earburner
|19
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|friend
|21
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Jan 7
|Jeep
|342
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|Jan 7
|Gangsterreport
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC