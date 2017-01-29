Who Arizona Democrats and Republicans elected to lead the parties
Who Arizona Democrats and Republicans elected to lead the parties The state Democratic Party re-elected its state chairwoman amid a lawsuit from the party's former executive director. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jL2aT3 Arizona Democratic Party Chairwoman Alexis Tameron retained her position as chairwoman during the Democrats' reorganization meeting on Jan. 28, 2017, in Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
|22 min
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|8
|Trying to find my mom.
|3 hr
|Joey
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|thatshowitis
|193,117
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|7 hr
|thatshowitis
|4
|Bad driver.
|9 hr
|Rampage
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,095
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|21 hr
|Trump march on
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC