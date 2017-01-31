What is caliche - and why is it so im...

What is caliche - and why is it so impossible to dig through?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Only in Arizona: Thousands of years of calcium carbonate buildup below the soil surface leaves legacy of blood, sweat and tears across the Southwest What is caliche - and why is it so impossible to dig through? Only in Arizona: Thousands of years of calcium carbonate buildup below the soil surface leaves legacy of blood, sweat and tears across the Southwest Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jSsixu Only in Arizona: Thousands of years of calcium carbonate buildup just below the surface of the soil leaves legacy of blood, sweat and tears across the desert Southwest Caliche is a layer-like accumulation of calcium carbonate that is deposited as part of the formation of soil in arid regions, such as this sample from Hayden Butte in Tempe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are people banning Starbucks? 7 hr Fact 1
News Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling 7 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 8
Trying to find my mom. 11 hr Joey 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 15 hr thatshowitis 193,117
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix 15 hr thatshowitis 4
Bad driver. 17 hr Rampage 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon HotNPhx 1,095
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,667 • Total comments across all topics: 278,445,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC