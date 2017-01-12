Wash St player hits head, taken off on stretcher vs Ariz St
Washington State guard Cameron Fernandez is tended to by medical staff after an injury during a women's NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, at Wells Fargo Arena in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Arizona State and Washington State players huddle around injured Washington State guard Cameron Fernandez as she is tended to by medical staff after an injury during a women's NCAA college basketball game at Wells Fargo Arena in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
