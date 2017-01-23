Video: Planned Parenthood Denies Prenatal Care to Undercover Journalists
An undercover video investigation from the pro-life activist group Live Action appears to show employees at multiple Planned Parenthood clinics turning away clients asking for prenatal care. Prenatal care is a benefit the organization touts as one of the many services they offer women beyond pregnancy termination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|12 hr
|i am chandler
|63
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Mon
|Trst
|3
|Trying to find my mom.
|Mon
|CJCC
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,094
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Sun
|devis
|1
|Smoking females
|Jan 21
|John
|13
|Test
|Jan 20
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC