Video: Planned Parenthood Denies Prenatal Care to Undercover Journalists

An undercover video investigation from the pro-life activist group Live Action appears to show employees at multiple Planned Parenthood clinics turning away clients asking for prenatal care. Prenatal care is a benefit the organization touts as one of the many services they offer women beyond pregnancy termination.

