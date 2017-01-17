Valley Metro Planning for Tempe Streetcar Construction
The Valley Metro Rail Board of Directors approved a contract with Stacy and Witbeck Inc. for Construction Manager At-Risk for Tempe Streetcar. Valley Metro and Stacy and Witbeck will partner with the city of Tempe, project designer, Stantec, five project artists and the local community to build the Valley's first streetcar line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trying to find my mom.
|6 min
|CJCC
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,094
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|14 hr
|devis
|1
|Smoking females
|Sat
|John
|13
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Fri
|InNeed12
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Fri
|Roth
|5
|Test
|Jan 20
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC