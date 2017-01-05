United Blood Services seeks donors to...

United Blood Services seeks donors to ease post-holiday shortage

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Donors are needed at an event Saturday to help restock the Phoenix area's blood supply after steady demand during the holiday season. United Blood Services seeks donors to ease post-holiday shortage Donors are needed at an event Saturday to help restock the Phoenix area's blood supply after steady demand during the holiday season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 8 hr HotNPhx 1,082
Laveen demon or tree pic 13 hr Kdog 3
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 15 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 18
Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co... Wed Gangsterreport 4
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Tue Ashley 1,052
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent Jan 2 Anonymous 8
Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing Jan 1 Brother 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,568 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,561

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC