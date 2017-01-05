United Blood Services seeks donors to ease post-holiday shortage
Donors are needed at an event Saturday to help restock the Phoenix area's blood supply after steady demand during the holiday season. United Blood Services seeks donors to ease post-holiday shortage Donors are needed at an event Saturday to help restock the Phoenix area's blood supply after steady demand during the holiday season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,082
|Laveen demon or tree pic
|13 hr
|Kdog
|3
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|15 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|18
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|Wed
|Gangsterreport
|4
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Ashley
|1,052
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|8
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|Jan 1
|Brother
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC