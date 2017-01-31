Tying the knot? 3 Arizona cities amon...

Tying the knot? 3 Arizona cities among top 20 best places to get married

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Only a few weeks removed from Valentine's Day, WalletHub has released a new list ranking the best U.S. cities to get married.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 2 hr thatshowitis 193,117
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix 2 hr thatshowitis 4
Bad driver. 4 hr Rampage 1
News Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling 5 hr Protoham 6
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 16 hr HotNPhx 1,095
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? 16 hr Trump march on 6
Donald Trump for President Mon Scotty Steiner 6
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,429,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC