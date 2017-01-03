Tribe wins supermajority on Guadalupe...

Tribe wins supermajority on Guadalupe City Council - (Eds: Expands...

Guadalupe, a square mile of land between Phoenix and Tempe, combines Mexican and Pascua Yaqui tribal heritages, but in 2017 six of the seven council seats will be held by Yaqui members, The Arizona Republic reports . The latest Census data shows exactly half of Guadalupe's residents identify as Native American, predominantly Yaqui, while 57 percent identify as Hispanic or Latino, largely Mexican.

