The Halal Guys is Coming to Tempe and We've Got the Opening Date
The first Arizona-based brick and mortar location of the famous food truck will open at 1015 South Rural Road in Tempe at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 27, according to a press release. Franchisee AJ Ahmad, an Arizona State University alum, said in the statement, "We are excited about our Tempe location for several factors.
