Tempe shooter at large, residents asked to stay inside
Tempe shooter at large, residents asked to stay inside Authorities were looking for a shooter in Tempe Sunday morning near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jMYsrC No suspect information was immediately available as residents were asked to remain indoors while police on foot and in the air searched the area throughout the morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Mbotts
|2,656
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Fri
|cindywiggins
|46
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|Fri
|Christsharians on...
|20
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|specterlee
|43
|What ever happened to Glendale Punk?
|Jan 11
|Where dat money
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Tempe Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC