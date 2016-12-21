Tempe Rings in the New Year

Tempe Rings in the New Year

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Phoenix New Times

It seemed to rain all day on the last day of 2017 in Tempe. But as it got closer to 2017, the sky cleared up and the outdoor party at the Compound went on as planned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent 17 hr Allison MB 8
Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing Sun Brother 1
last post wins! Sun Princess Hey 82
frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay... Sun PayupSucka 16
police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31 Sun resident 1
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) Sun Luko 48
Idiots and their fireworks Sat Eric 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,987 • Total comments across all topics: 277,560,262

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC