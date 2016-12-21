Tempe Rings in the New Year
It seemed to rain all day on the last day of 2017 in Tempe. But as it got closer to 2017, the sky cleared up and the outdoor party at the Compound went on as planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|17 hr
|Allison MB
|8
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|Sun
|Brother
|1
|last post wins!
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|82
|frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay...
|Sun
|PayupSucka
|16
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Sun
|resident
|1
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Luko
|48
|Idiots and their fireworks
|Sat
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC