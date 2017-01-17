Tempe PD looking for suspect as students mourn
Students at Mesa High School returned to classes Tuesday, their first day on campus after a three-day weekend when math teacher Ryne Zahner was shot and killed in his backyard. "It's just surprising that somebody would take someone's life that was so meaningful to not just myself but everybody at Mesa High," said Abby Ramosmet.
