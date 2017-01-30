Tempe passes ordinance regulating electric bicycles
An ordinance passed by the Tempe City Council now regulates the use of e-bikes, defining speed limits and age requirements for riders. Tempe passes ordinance regulating electric bicycles An ordinance passed by the Tempe City Council now regulates the use of e-bikes, defining speed limits and age requirements for riders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|4 hr
|Fact
|1
|Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
|4 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|8
|Trying to find my mom.
|8 hr
|Joey
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|thatshowitis
|193,117
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|12 hr
|thatshowitis
|4
|Bad driver.
|14 hr
|Rampage
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|HotNPhx
|1,095
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC