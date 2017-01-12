Tempe man with 3 DUI charges causes d...

Tempe man with 3 DUI charges causes deadly crash

A Tempe man with three prior DUI arrests is being charged again after a traffic collision that left one dead. Police say 33-year-old Joey Anthony Olsen had already been arrested for driving under the influence three times before getting into a crash in late 2016.

