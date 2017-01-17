Tempe Arizona Police: Homicide Suspec...

Tempe Arizona Police: Homicide Suspect Possibly Headed to Reno

Police say Caleb Bartels, a 27-year-old is described as a white male who is about 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Authorities say Bartels is wanted for a homicide that happened on January 15 in Tempe, Arizona.

