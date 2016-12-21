Tempe Arizona Church Raises $200,000+ to End Abortion
TEMPE, Az., Jan. 2, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- A local Christian church operating in the heart of Tempe, AZ, is working hard to end abortion in our nation, and they're not alone. Apologia Church, under the leadership of Pastor Jeff Durbin and Pastor Luke Pierson has recently developed and launched their End Abortion Now campaign which has begun with unprecedented momentum and support from like-minded individuals, churches, and organizations all around the world.
