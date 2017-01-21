Suspect in Mesa teacher's death arrested in California Caleb Bartels is suspected of shooting and killing Mesa High School math teacher Ryne Zahner. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jLdwcv Susanville California Highway Patrol have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a Mesa High School teacher, according to a Tempe police spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.