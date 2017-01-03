Stranger found inside infant's bedroo...

Stranger found inside infant's bedroom in Glendale

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

GLENDALE, AZ - It was quite the scare for a woman in Glendale when she found a stranger in her infant son's bedroom early on Christmas Eve. According to court documents, 19-year-old Anthony Leon Herman was inside the boy's room at the condo complex near 59th and Olive avenues when the woman discovered him around 4 a.m. Police said the teen told her he was "supposed to be at the house," even though the woman didn't know Herman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laveen demon or tree pic 4 hr curious 1
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 7 hr Pope Closet Emeritus 16
Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co... 17 hr Gangsterreport 4
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Tue Ashley 1,052
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent Jan 2 Allison MB 8
Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing Jan 1 Brother 1
last post wins! Jan 1 Princess Hey 82
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,609,156

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC