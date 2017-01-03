Stranger found inside infant's bedroom in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ - It was quite the scare for a woman in Glendale when she found a stranger in her infant son's bedroom early on Christmas Eve. According to court documents, 19-year-old Anthony Leon Herman was inside the boy's room at the condo complex near 59th and Olive avenues when the woman discovered him around 4 a.m. Police said the teen told her he was "supposed to be at the house," even though the woman didn't know Herman.

