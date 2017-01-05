Service Industries in U.S. Expand at ...

Service Industries in U.S. Expand at Faster Pace Than Forecast 26 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

America's service providers expanded more than forecast last month, spurred by an upturn in orders that coincided with stepped-up demand at the nation's factories. The Institute for Supply Management said Thursday that its non-manufacturing index held at 57.2 in December, the highest level since October 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laveen demon or tree pic 3 hr Kdog 3
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 4 hr The Worlds Bigges... 19
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 11 hr Phil 1,081
Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co... Wed Gangsterreport 4
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Tue Ashley 1,052
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent Jan 2 Anonymous 8
Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing Jan 1 Brother 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,598 • Total comments across all topics: 277,635,964

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC