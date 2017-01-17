ROADTRIP NATION follows a group of roadtrippers as they traverse the United States and meet fascinating leaders who share stories of following their passions and realizing their dreams. The Roadtrippers start out in Tempe, Ariz., where they speak with Todd McFarlane, the creator of the best-selling comic book series Spawn, and Antoine's personal hero.

