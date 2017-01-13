Renovations propel desired real estate markets including downtown Phoenix, Tempe
Real estate developers, brokers and commercial tenants are turning to renovations and rehabilitation projects in desired submarkets such as downtown Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale and south of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|Christsharians on...
|20
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|15 hr
|specterlee
|43
|What ever happened to Glendale Punk?
|Wed
|Where dat money
|1
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Wed
|I win
|1,053
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Okie
|1,086
|truth about the jews and israel
|Jan 10
|citizen
|9
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jan 10
|cripgang1121
|2,123
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC