Puppy who was saved from abuse is adopted by rescuer
TEMPE, Ariz.- It's a happy ending for a sweet puppy who suffered unimaginable abuse at the hands of his former owner. The 4-month-old Golden retriever, now named "Raine, " has been nursed back to health, and on Friday was adopted by the person who rescued him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
|2 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|3 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|6
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,660
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|11 hr
|ABC15AZ
|1
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|14 hr
|ballzdeep
|107
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|18 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|23
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Sun
|Why
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC