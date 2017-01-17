Police: Credit-card scheme targeted i...

Police: Credit-card scheme targeted ill, dead account holders

A 34-year-old Tempe man has been arrested in connection with a credit-card fraud scheme targeting more than 150 account holders who either were ill or had recently died, authorities say.

