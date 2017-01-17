Plum leads No. 8 UW women over No. 19 ASU
Prep spotlight: Cashmeres Abbie Johnson has taken the lessons she learned as an underclassman to help lead this year's Bulldogs to the top of the 1A girls hoops state rankings ...AREAS OF HEAVY ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... .HEAVY PRECIPITATION OVERRUNNING A COLD LOW LEVEL AIR MASS ARRIVES THIS EVENING AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR HOURS OF FREEZING RAIN... SLEET...AND SNOW. HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS A NEAR CERTAINTY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09)
|20 hr
|T REX
|27
|Donald Trump for President
|Mon
|Josh
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|HotnPhx
|1,087
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book
|Mon
|my4faces
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem...
|Sun
|why
|3
|Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex...
|Sun
|Kiya123
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC