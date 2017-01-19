Phoenix-area repair shops perform magic every day
Phoenix-area repair shops perform magic every day Repair shops across the Phoenix area - and they can fix more than you might think. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k51pUw Although shoe repair is the basis of his business, Herman Umberto, owner of Luxury Shoe and Luggage Repair in Scottsdale, also cleans and repairs purses, belts, jackets, briefcases, backpacks and even leather clothing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoking females
|13 hr
|John
|13
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|22 hr
|InNeed12
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Fri
|Roth
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,091
|Test
|Fri
|Joe
|1
|Presidential protests
|Fri
|Why
|1
|Have any of you been polled?
|Fri
|Polling Virgin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC