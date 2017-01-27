Order an "Angel Shot" for a bartender's help to escape a dangerous date
Low Key Piano Bar in Tempe, Arizona has joined a growing list of restaurants and bars to offer women an escape from a potentially dangerous date. The patron simply has to ask the bartender for an "Angel Shot," which is code for asking for help.
