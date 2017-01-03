Olivia Valenzuela
She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Albert "Tele" Valenzuela; son, Michael; daughter, Victoria "Vickie" Valenzuela; and siblings, Cora, Cip, Umberto "Bobo", Bernice, Rudy, Angel "Lito", Yolanda and Christopher. Olivia attended Superior High School and loved sewing and crafting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Copper Basin News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ever happened to Glendale Punk?
|1 hr
|Where dat money
|1
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|I win
|1,053
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|Okie
|1,086
|truth about the jews and israel
|23 hr
|citizen
|9
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Tue
|cripgang1121
|2,123
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|Jan 7
|Earburner
|19
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|friend
|21
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC