Olivia Valenzuela

She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Albert "Tele" Valenzuela; son, Michael; daughter, Victoria "Vickie" Valenzuela; and siblings, Cora, Cip, Umberto "Bobo", Bernice, Rudy, Angel "Lito", Yolanda and Christopher. Olivia attended Superior High School and loved sewing and crafting.

