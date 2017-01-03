Olivia Valenzuela

Olivia Valenzuela

She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Albert "Tele" Valenzuela; son, Michael; daughter, Victoria "Vickie" Valenzuela; and siblings, Cora, Cip, Umberto "Bobo", Bernice, Rudy, Angel "Lito", Yolanda and Christopher. Olivia attended Superior High School and loved sewing and crafting.

