News 28 mins ago 10:50 p.m.Police sto...

News 28 mins ago 10:50 p.m.Police stopped man twice before he was named suspect in teacher's death

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, a Utah state trooper pulled over a silver Pontiac Grand Prix headed eastbound near Richfield. The driver, the trooper would later recall, appeared to be in an "altered state of consciousness."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hey brown bean eater at A Airline 1 hr Old friend 2
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) 5 hr Gisou Rafii 45
News Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c... 7 hr American Citizen 1 1
Best place to buy porno (Oct '11) 8 hr wallace 12
Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09) Jan 16 T REX 27
Donald Trump for President Jan 16 Josh 2
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec 20 kyman 2
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Maricopa County was issued at January 19 at 2:31PM MST

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,064,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC