News 28 mins ago 10:50 p.m.Police stopped man twice before he was named suspect in teacher's death
Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, a Utah state trooper pulled over a silver Pontiac Grand Prix headed eastbound near Richfield. The driver, the trooper would later recall, appeared to be in an "altered state of consciousness."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|1 hr
|Old friend
|2
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|5 hr
|Gisou Rafii
|45
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|7 hr
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Best place to buy porno (Oct '11)
|8 hr
|wallace
|12
|Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09)
|Jan 16
|T REX
|27
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 16
|Josh
|2
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC