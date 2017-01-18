Nariko Ott Heads East
FOLLOW THE LOCAL comedy scene long enough and you'll pick up on this simple pattern: A young stand-up rises through the ranks of his/her peers to win Helium Comedy Club's annual Portland's Funniest Person competition, and very soon thereafter moves away. It's not an affront to the city that breeds these funny folk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09)
|Mon
|T REX
|27
|Donald Trump for President
|Mon
|Josh
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|HotnPhx
|1,087
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book
|Jan 16
|my4faces
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem...
|Jan 15
|why
|3
|Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex...
|Jan 15
|Anonymous
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC