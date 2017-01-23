Nadir platelet counts tied to AKI in ...

Nadir platelet counts tied to AKI in pediatric open-heart surgery

For pediatric patients undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass , postoperative nadir platelet counts are associated with the severity of acute kidney injury , according to a review published online Jan. 18 in Pediatric Anesthesia . Shannon Tew, M.D., from Camelback Anesthesiology Consultants in Tempe, Ariz., and colleagues conducted a retrospective review of medical records and database for a single institution over a five-year period for 814 patients younger than 21 years undergoing cardiac surgery with CPB.

