Mesa history: John P. Hale and his br...

Mesa history: John P. Hale and his branding irons

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Mesa history: John P. Hale and his branding irons Hale became a national celebrity, recognized for the scope of his collection and his knowledge of branding-iron history. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jAKEk6 Papago Park was once the home to wooden barracks confining more than 3,100 German prisoners of war, 25 of whom made a daring escape in December 1944.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 19 min okiady 193,114
trump! build that wall!!! 19 hr Where is my love ... 4
PRO AM Tiger Woods and Barrak Obama Thu Where is my love ... 1
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) Tue i am chandler 63
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 23 Trst 3
Trying to find my mom. Jan 23 CJCC 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 23 LUVTRANNYCUM 1,094
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,549 • Total comments across all topics: 278,304,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC