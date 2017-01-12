Mesa history: Japanese internment and the Mesa experience
Last week's column recounted one of the darkest periods in U.S. and Arizona history - the forced internment of Japanese and Japanese-Americans. Mesa history: Japanese internment and the Mesa experience Last week's column recounted one of the darkest periods in U.S. and Arizona history - the forced internment of Japanese and Japanese-Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Christsharians on...
|20
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|specterlee
|43
|What ever happened to Glendale Punk?
|Wed
|Where dat money
|1
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Wed
|I win
|1,053
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Okie
|1,086
|truth about the jews and israel
|Jan 10
|citizen
|9
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jan 10
|cripgang1121
|2,123
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC