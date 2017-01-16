Man killed in Tempe backyard shooting...

Man killed in Tempe backyard shooting identified

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Man killed in Tempe backyard shooting identified The man killed in a shooting in a Tempe neighborhood early Sunday was identified as Ryne Zahner. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iEwW1x A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning northeast of Mill Avenue and Baseline Road in Tempe, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09) 9 hr T REX 27
Donald Trump for President 14 hr Josh 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 17 hr HotnPhx 1,087
MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book 19 hr my4faces 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem... Sun why 3
News Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex... Sun Kiya123 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jan 14 Mbotts 2,656
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,073 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC