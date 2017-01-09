Kyrene school board confronts a $5 mi...

Kyrene school board confronts a $5 million problem

10 hrs ago Read more: San Tan Sun News

Less than an hour after they approved the creation of the district's first pre-K-8 campus, its first International Baccalaureate program and more early education offerings, Kyrene governing board members learned they may face a $5 million hole in five years. The sobering news came from Jeremy Calles, district chief financial officer, who explained that a combination of cuts and new revenue will be needed to fill that hole so Kyrene can maintain a $15 million reserve fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.

