Intruder accused of holding toddler i...

Intruder accused of holding toddler in Tempe apartment pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Oren Cohen, an Israeli citizen, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to six charges after police say he was discovered in a Tempe apartment holding a 2-year-old girl on his lap. Intruder accused of holding toddler in Tempe apartment pleads not guilty TEMPE -- Oren Cohen, an Israeli citizen, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to six charges after police say he was discovered in a Tempe apartment holding a 2-year-old girl on his lap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent 23 hr Allison MB 8
Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing Sun Brother 1
last post wins! Sun Princess Hey 82
frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay... Sun PayupSucka 16
police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31 Sun resident 1
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) Sun Luko 48
Idiots and their fireworks Sat Eric 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,567,044

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC