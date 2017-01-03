Intruder accused of holding toddler in Tempe apartment pleads not guilty
Oren Cohen, an Israeli citizen, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to six charges after police say he was discovered in a Tempe apartment holding a 2-year-old girl on his lap. Intruder accused of holding toddler in Tempe apartment pleads not guilty TEMPE -- Oren Cohen, an Israeli citizen, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to six charges after police say he was discovered in a Tempe apartment holding a 2-year-old girl on his lap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|23 hr
|Allison MB
|8
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|Sun
|Brother
|1
|last post wins!
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|82
|frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay...
|Sun
|PayupSucka
|16
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Sun
|resident
|1
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Luko
|48
|Idiots and their fireworks
|Sat
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC