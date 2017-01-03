Oren Cohen, an Israeli citizen, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to six charges after police say he was discovered in a Tempe apartment holding a 2-year-old girl on his lap. Intruder accused of holding toddler in Tempe apartment pleads not guilty TEMPE -- Oren Cohen, an Israeli citizen, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to six charges after police say he was discovered in a Tempe apartment holding a 2-year-old girl on his lap.

