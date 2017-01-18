In the market for a new car? This Wes...

In the market for a new car? This West Valley city will save you the most in Arizona

Buying a vehicle in Buckeye could save buyers $966 compared to the average cost in the rest of Arizona, according to a study by Autolist.com.

