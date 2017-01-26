Hugh Hewitt: From Trump Skeptic to Supporter
Hugh Hewitt speaking at a lecture hosted by the Center for Political Thought & Leadership in Tempe, Arizona in January, 2017. Over the course of the presidential campaign, conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt spoke to President Trump more than a dozen times on his program, "The Hugh Hewitt Show."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valerie Hood (May '16)
|42 min
|SallyinSF
|13
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|10 hr
|FCKU2
|3
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|20 hr
|okiady
|193,114
|trump! build that wall!!!
|Thu
|Where is my love ...
|4
|PRO AM Tiger Woods and Barrak Obama
|Thu
|Where is my love ...
|1
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Jan 24
|i am chandler
|63
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 23
|Trst
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC