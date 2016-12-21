Hamill's touching tribute: 'She was a handful'
Hundreds of dedicated Star Wars fans armed themselves with umbrellas and fluorescent light sabers on a quest to commemorate interstellar icon Carrie Fisher in downtown Tempe, Arizona on Friday. Young and old gathered to march around the lake in varying degrees of fancy dress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|5 hr
|Allison MB
|8
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|19 hr
|Brother
|1
|last post wins!
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|82
|frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay...
|Sun
|PayupSucka
|16
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Sun
|resident
|1
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Luko
|48
|Idiots and their fireworks
|Sat
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC