Hamill's touching tribute: 'She was a handful'

Hundreds of dedicated Star Wars fans armed themselves with umbrellas and fluorescent light sabers on a quest to commemorate interstellar icon Carrie Fisher in downtown Tempe, Arizona on Friday. Young and old gathered to march around the lake in varying degrees of fancy dress.

