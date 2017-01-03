Grand Canyon University Equips New Soccer Stadium With EAW
Grand Canyon University, located in Phoenix, Arizona, is on a mission to build 10 new sports venues in the next two years. They kicked off their 10-in-2 initiative with GCU Stadium, a new soccer stadium that boasts new EAW QX sound reinforcement loudspeakers designed and installed by Sound Image 's Tempe, Arizona-based office.
