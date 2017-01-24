Goodyear OKs deal with SRP to deliver...

Goodyear OKs deal with SRP to deliver water

17 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The Goodyear City Council has approved a long-term deal with Salt River Project that will use the SRP delivery system to transport the city's high-priority Central Arizona Project water as well as additional CAP supplies leased from the Gila River Indian Community.

