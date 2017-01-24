Goodyear OKs deal with SRP to deliver water
The Goodyear City Council has approved a long-term transaction with Salt River Project, which will use the SRP delivery system to wheel the city's high-priority Central Arizona Project water as well as additional CAP supplies leased from the Gila Riv Goodyear OKs deal with SRP to deliver water The Goodyear City Council has approved a long-term transaction with Salt River Project, which will use the SRP delivery system to wheel the city's high-priority Central Arizona Project water as well as additional CAP supplies leased from the Gila Riv Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kq9sLC The Goodyear City Council has approved a long-term deal with Salt River Project that will use the SRP delivery system to transport the city's high-priority Central Arizona Project water as well as additional CAP supplies leased from the Gila River Indian Community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|20 hr
|i am chandler
|63
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Mon
|Trst
|3
|Trying to find my mom.
|Jan 23
|CJCC
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jan 23
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,094
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|Smoking females
|Jan 21
|John
|13
|Test
|Jan 20
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC