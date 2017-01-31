Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge, ...

Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge, Brewers Bowl, And More in Metro Phoenix From Jan. 30 to Feb. 5

Monday Read more: Phoenix New Times

This Wednesday, you can watch as mixologists Dave Serafin from Union Public House, Morgan Vinson from MATCH Cuisine & Cocktails, Bobby Kramer from the Brickyard Downtown, and Fernando Bambaren from Virt will all try to make the best variation on a classic cocktail, the Moscow mule. Three celebrity judges will determine the winner.

