Electronics manufacturer buys Chandler building, adding Arizona production lines
An Arizona-based electronics manufacturer has bought a new building in Chandler to accommodate a fourth production line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
|1 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|4
|Donald Trump for President
|8 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|6
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|8 hr
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,660
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|16 hr
|ABC15AZ
|1
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|18 hr
|ballzdeep
|107
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|23 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|23
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Sun
|Why
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC