Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row sets Gilbert opening date
Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row sets Gilbert opening date A year after breaking ground, Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row will open in downtown Gilbert in February. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ifP1Ti The restaurant and music venue is scheduled to open Feb. 27 at Heritage Marketplace on the southeast corner of Gilbert Road and Vaughn Avenue.
